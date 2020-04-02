Why Amgen's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares are trading higher on Thursday, after the company and Adaptive announced they will partner to develop a coronavirus therapeutic.

Amgen is an American multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Amgen's shares were trading up 5.4% to $208.49 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $244.99 and a 52-week low of $166.30.