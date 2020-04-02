Market Overview

Freight Futures Daily Curve: 4/2
FreightWaves  
April 02, 2020 2:35pm   Comments
Freight Futures contracts to watch today: April 2020 spot contract prices

With April as the new spot month, Trucking Freight Futures finished Wednesday generally higher, though there were some significant price movements on the individual lane contracts. The April National contract (FUT.VNU202004) finished 0.5% higher to $1.399 per mile; however this is a 0.3% discount to where the March National contract (FUT.VNU202003) ceased trading at $1.403 per mile. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU202004) rose 0.6% on the day to $1.537 but is still 2% below March. The West regional contract (FUT.VWU202004) rose 0.7% to $1.418, and the South regional contract (FUT.VSU202004) finished 0.2% higher to $1.243. Both contracts rolled at slight premiums to their March predecessors.

On the individual lanes, the April CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202004) jumped $0.033, or 2%, to $1.688 and is still at a $0.095 (5.3%) discount to March. Other big movers at a premium to their March predecessors are the April LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202004), which rose $0.023 (1.2%) to $1.935 and the April DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202004), which added $0.031 (2.74%) to settle at $1.161. The April LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VDL202004) slid $0.027 (2%) to $1.326 yet is still at a $0.04 premium over March.


FreightWaves SONAR: Tree Map Watchlist

SONAR Tickers: Tree Map Watch List – April 2020 contract spot prices

Originally posted here...

 

freight futures Freightwaves

