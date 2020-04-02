Today's Pickup: Why Canadian Carrier Titanium Hauled A Load Of N95 Masks For Free

Good day,

On March 26, a driver from Titanium Transportation Group picked up a truckload from The Home Depot in Cambridge, Ontario and delivered it more than 300 miles away in Canada's capital, Ottawa.

Neither the load or the destination was ordinary. The truckload of N-95 face masks went to a federal Emergency Response Depot as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also unusual: Home Depot donated the masks and Titanium transported them free of charge. Only the driver got paid.

"It was a small gesture," Titanium Chief Operating Officer Marilyn Daniel told FreightWaves. "But it felt good to help."

Home Depot had initially offered to pay Titanium to haul the masks. But after learning of Home Depot's donation, the cross-border trucking and logistics company decided to follow suit.

Just over 9,700 carloads of motor vehicles and parts moved on North American railroads in the week ending March 28 – a nearly 67% drop compared to a year earlier.

"We're proud of how our team members have stepped up during this challenging time to make sure we continue fulfilling our critical mission of feeding people across America."

– Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) CEO Noel White on paying about $60 million in bonuses to truckers and frontline workers.

Engineer charged with derailing train over coronavirus fears

Prosecutors allege that an engineer intentionally derailed a train to target a U.S. Navy hospital ship over fears of the spread of COVID-19. (NBC San Diego)

Truckers must wear a mask or face a $1,000 fine in Laredo

A new ordinance in Laredo means that truck drivers face a $1,000 fine if they don't wear facemasks. (Transportation Nation)

JPMorgan cuts estimates on trucking suppliers

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has reduced its earnings estimates for truck and parts manufacturers because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. (Seeking Alpha)

Florida truck drivers complain that too many cars are on the road

Truckers in Florida say too many people are still driving passenger vehicles and making it harder to do their job making vital deliveries. (WFLA)

Titanium transported the N-95 masks for free even as the freight market weakens. It also hasn't laid off employees, unlike some industry peers.

Image: Titanium Transportation Group