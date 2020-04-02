Market Overview

Why Magellan Midstream's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 02, 2020 12:49pm   Comments
Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP) shares are trading higher on Thursday after getting an upgrade.

Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform.

Magellan Midstream is a public corporation based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It owns ammonia and petroleum pipelines in the Mid-Continent oil province.

Magellan Midstream shares were trading higher by 4.46% at $36.31. The stock has a 52-week high of $67.75 and a 52-week low of $22.02.

Latest Ratings for MMP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020Credit SuisseUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Mar 2020MizuhoMaintainsNeutral
Mar 2020Goldman SachsMaintainsBuy

