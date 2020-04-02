Why Magellan Midstream's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP) shares are trading higher on Thursday after getting an upgrade.

Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform.

Magellan Midstream is a public corporation based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It owns ammonia and petroleum pipelines in the Mid-Continent oil province.

Magellan Midstream shares were trading higher by 4.46% at $36.31. The stock has a 52-week high of $67.75 and a 52-week low of $22.02.