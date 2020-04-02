Why Magellan Midstream's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP) shares are trading higher on Thursday after getting an upgrade.
Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform.
Magellan Midstream is a public corporation based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It owns ammonia and petroleum pipelines in the Mid-Continent oil province.
Magellan Midstream shares were trading higher by 4.46% at $36.31. The stock has a 52-week high of $67.75 and a 52-week low of $22.02.
Latest Ratings for MMP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2020
|Credit Suisse
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
|Mar 2020
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Mar 2020
|Goldman Sachs
|Maintains
|Buy
