Why British American Tobacco's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE: BTI) shares are trading higher on Thursday, after the company said its Kentucky BioProcessing subsidiary is working on a coronavirus vaccine.

British American Tobacco is a cigarette and tobacco manufacturing company headquartered in London, England.

British American Tobacco shares were trading higher by 4.62% at $36.69. The stock has a 52-week high of $45.64 and a 52-week low of $27.32.