Why British American Tobacco's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE: BTI) shares are trading higher on Thursday, after the company said its Kentucky BioProcessing subsidiary is working on a coronavirus vaccine.
Related Link: Why Altria's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
British American Tobacco is a cigarette and tobacco manufacturing company headquartered in London, England.
British American Tobacco shares were trading higher by 4.62% at $36.69. The stock has a 52-week high of $45.64 and a 52-week low of $27.32.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingNews Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General