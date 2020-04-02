Market Overview

Why British American Tobacco's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 02, 2020 12:43pm   Comments
Why British American Tobacco's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE: BTI) shares are trading higher on Thursday, after the company said its Kentucky BioProcessing subsidiary is working on a coronavirus vaccine.

Related Link: Why Altria's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

British American Tobacco is a cigarette and tobacco manufacturing company headquartered in London, England.

British American Tobacco shares were trading higher by 4.62% at $36.69. The stock has a 52-week high of $45.64 and a 52-week low of $27.32.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

