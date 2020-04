Why Altria's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Altria Group (NYSE: MO) shares are trading lower on Thursday.

The company announced the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has filed an administrative complaint challenging Altria's minority investment in Juul Labs.

Altria is an American corporation and one of the world's largest producers and marketers of tobacco, cigarettes and related products.

Altria shares were down 4.47% at $35.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.11 and a 52-week low of $30.95.

