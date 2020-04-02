Why Snap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher on Thursday, after the company said it's experiencing "increased engagement" over the past few weeks.

There has been a rise in the use of social media as the coronavirus crisis has been driving many youngsters to rely on apps for entertainment.

Snap Inc. is an American camera and social media company, founded on September 16, 2011, by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy based in Santa Monica, California. It has three products: Snapchat, Spectacles, and Bitmoji.

Snap shares were trading up 2.32% at $11.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.76 and a 52-week low of $7.89.