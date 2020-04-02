Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Snap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 02, 2020 12:34pm   Comments
Share:
Why Snap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher on Thursday, after the company said it's experiencing "increased engagement" over the past few weeks.

There has been a rise in the use of social media as the coronavirus crisis has been driving many youngsters to rely on apps for entertainment.

Snap Inc. is an American camera and social media company, founded on September 16, 2011, by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy based in Santa Monica, California. It has three products: Snapchat, Spectacles, and Bitmoji.

Snap shares were trading up 2.32% at $11.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.76 and a 52-week low of $7.89.

Coronavirus – Latest News & Data

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNAP)

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Why Snap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
5 Reasons Why Amazon Is Morgan Stanley's Top Pick
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 12, 2020
NBCUniversal Got Rid Off Its Entire Stake In Snap In 2019: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga