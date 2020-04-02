Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on motor vehicle sales for March will be released today.
- The Challenger job-cut report for March is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- International trade report for February is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on factory orders for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration's weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
