Speeding Train Driver Tries But Fails To Wreck US Navy Hospital Ship Mercy In LA

The train engineer crashed the locomotive through barricades and fences and came to a halt 250 yards away from the U.S. Navy Hospital Ship Mercy on Tuesday.

What Happened

Eduardo Moreno, the 44-year old engineer at the controls of the speeding locomotive which crashed near the USNS Mercy, had doubts about the real reason for the presence of the hospital ship. No one was hurt in the crash, reported MarketWatch.

Moreno disclosed his motive, “You only get this chance once. The whole world is watching. I had to.” He further revealed to investigators that “People don’t know what’s going on here. Now they will.”

The locomotive engineer believed the presence of the hospital ship could have been related to a government takeover. He admitted that no one else was involved in the sabotage effort and that he had not pre-planned the wreckage.

Moreno has been charged with one count of train wrecking.

Why It Matters

The USNS Mercy is docked in the Port of Los Angeles and provides one thousand beds to non-COVID-19 patients. The ship will relieve the burdened healthcare facilities grappling with the coronavirus cases in the area.

The ship was requested by the Governor of California Gavin Newsom in March, who had asked that it stay till September 1.

Mercer was arrested while fleeing the scene by a California Highway Patrol Officer who had witnessed the crash.

The engineer is employed by the Pacific Harbor Line Inc.

Photo Credit: Screenshot of Online Stream.