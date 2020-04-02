72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares climbed 50% to close at $5.73 on Wednesday after the company said it has enrolled and dosed the first patient into a randomized clinical trial investigating the safety and efficacy of IFX-1, its monoclonal anti-C5a antibody in patients with severe COVID-19-induced pneumonia. The trial is being initiated in the Netherlands.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares surged 42.4% to close at $17.20 after declining over 9% on Tuesday.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) surged 39.8% to close at $7.16 after the company said it has launched in the U.S. the rapid DPP COVID-19 serological point-of-care test for the detection of IgM and IgG antibodies.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) climbed 34.8% to close at $2.40 after winning 33 purchase orders totaling $84,000 for epidemic prevention and control systems from public places entities in Mingguang City, China.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) gained 32.9% to close at $2.18 after reporting Q4 results.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) surged 32.7% to close at $3.98.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) gained 24.5% to close at $4.98.
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) surged 23.4% to close at $3.06 after the company reported $10 million stock purchase deal to spin off its energy business.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) rose 21.2% to close at $0.8514 after the company disclosed that its Coolisys Power Electronics Business has received a $1,283,000 purchase order from a defense contractor.
- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) climbed 20.7% to close at $18.58.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) gained 17.8% to close at $9.42.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 14.6% to close at $20.07.
- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) surged 14.4% to close at $3.26.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) gained 13.8% to close at $3.14.
- Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) rose 13.7% to close at $6.54 after the company filed FDA emergency use authorization for rapid coronavirus testing kit.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NYSE: NAOV) gained 13.1% to close at $2.34 after the company announced it has received reimbursement approval from the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for its PainShield.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) gained 12.9% to close at $13.60.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) shares rose 11.6% to close at $6.95 after the company said it is ramping up production of its 4G and 5G MiFi mobile hotspots in response to a 'record increase in demand' for secure home internet access.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) gained 9.8% to close at $4.14.
Losers
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) shares tumbled 59.2% to close at $1.47 on Wednesday. VIVUS priced its 7.22 million share common stock offering at $1.60 per share.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 39.6% to close at $5.62. SG Blocks priced its 440,000 share common stock offering at $4.25 per share.
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) dropped 36% to close at $4.82.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) fell 33.2% to close at $8.80 amid growing coronavirus concerns. The coronavirus pandemic has heavily reduced travel demand, which has been a negative catalyst for the space.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) dipped 31.6% to close at $8.16.
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) fell 29.2% to close at $3.59.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) shares declined 26.8% to close at $2.26.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) fell 26.7% to close at $3.81.
- Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) shares tumbled 25.9% to close at $4.23.
- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE: MHH) dipped 25.7% to close at $9.54.
- Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) dropped 25% to close at $7.91.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) fell 24.8% to close at $10.14 amid market weakness as growing coronavirus concerns in the US weigh on equities.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) fell 24.4% to close at $27.94.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) dropped 24.2% to close at $2.17.
- Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE: XAN) fell 23.9% to close at $2.10.
- Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) dipped 23.9% to close at $15.93.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) fell 23.7% to close at $5.16.
- TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) shares tumbled 23.7% to close at $4.19.
- Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) dropped 23.3% to close at $2.96.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) shares declined 22.6% to close at $4.80.
- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) dropped 22.4% to close at $5.60.
- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) fell 22.3% to close at $29.22.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) fell 22.3% to close at $3.66. SunTrust lowered the price target on Noodles from $12 to $7.
- Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE: CHCT) dipped 22.2% to close at $29.77.
- Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) shares fell 21.9% to close at $22.39.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) fell 21.7% to close at $12.19.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) dropped 21.6% to close at $4.57.
- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE: FTAI) fell 21.5% to close at $6.44.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) fell 21.2% to close at $8.03 after Bloomberg disclosed that the company is exploring liquidity options as theaters remain shut.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) dropped 21.2% to close at $2.05.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) tumbled 20.4% to close at $8.01.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) declined 19.9% to close at $7.30.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) fell 19.6% to close at $0.3440.
- Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) dropped 19.1% to close at $15.51.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) dropped 18.9% to close at $3.39.
- BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) shares fell 18.6% to close at $3.36 after reporting downbeat Q4 sales.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: AVYA) shares fell 18.5% to close at $6.59 after declining around 7% on Tuesday.
- VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) fell 18.2% to close at $4.00.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) fell 18.1% to close at $0.4588 after declining around 11% on Tuesday.
- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) fell 17.4% to close at $1.28.
- Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) fell 17.3% to close at $3.26.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) shares dipped 17.2% to close at $4.71.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITT) fell 16.1% to close at $2.30.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) dropped 15.9% to close at $4.97.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares declined 15.7% to close at $4.35 after the company announced plans to postpone year-end 2019 results call to allow added time to complete year-end closing procedures.
- National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) dropped 15.4% to close at $41.88.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) fell 15.1% to close at $36.53 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) fell 14.1% to close at $0.3910 after rising over 6% on Tuesday.
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) fell 12.4% to close at $130.70. The stock has been negatively impacted by reduced air travel demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 12.3% to close at $2.28 after declining around 18% on Tuesday.
- Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) fell 12.1% to close at $4.51.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) shares dipped 10.8% to close at $2.23 following Q4 results.
- HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) fell 10.3% to close at $25.14 after the company suspended its Q4 and FY20 dividends.
