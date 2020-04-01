Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Video: 'Peloton Girl' Calls Out Citron's Andrew Left For Dismal Price Target
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 01, 2020 10:53pm   Comments
Share:
Video: 'Peloton Girl' Calls Out Citron's Andrew Left For Dismal Price Target

Actress Monica Ruiz criticized Citron Research's Andrew Left for giving a bleak outlook for Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON).

What Happened

Twitter user "Typical VC" posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday, saying that he had booked Ruiz's services on Cameo to talk about Citron.

"I just thought that I would be a good person to talk a little s--t to you," Ruiz can be heard saying, referring to Left. "One bad little bit of promotional materials, or...press isn't going to kill a company like Peloton, especially right now."

Who's Ruiz?

The actress shot to fame last year when one of her expressions from a Peloton ad was turned into a meme on social media, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Citron's Price Target

Citron has given a price target of $5 on Peleton's shares by the end of 2020. Left maintained the price target in an analysis early March, even as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic increased demand for home fitness products and services. "With a potential recession on the horizon, selling $2k bikes with a $39 a month subscription might not be the best business model," Left said in the note.

Other analysts have said that Peloton is likely to continue to gain momentum during the widespread lockdowns.

Price Action

Peleton's shares closed 5.31% higher at $27.96 on Wednesday and added another 0.86% in the after-hours session.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Peloton.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTON)

Cramer Weighs In On Peloton, Planet Fitness And More
Analysts Favor Peloton As Stay-At-Home Customers Take To Home Workouts
Pandemic Necessities: Guns, Jigsaw Puzzles, Yeast Among Items Flying Off The Shelves
Johnson & Johnson Gets Boost After Announcing September Trials Of Vaccine Planned
Twitter Users Speak Out With #NotDying4WallStreet And #DieForTheDow Hashtags
How The Coronavirus Is Impacting Everyday Lives: Twitter Roundup
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Andrew Left Citron ResearchNews Short Sellers Markets Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BBCanaccord GenuityMaintains6.0
ATROCanaccord GenuityMaintains14.0
GMCFRAMaintains20.0
ZGCitigroupMaintains44.0
XYLCitigroupMaintains68.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga