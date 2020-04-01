No COVID-19 Found On CMA CGM Marco Polo

CMA CGM said Wednesday that no crew members on board the Marco Polo are infected with the coronavirus.

The French carrier said earlier in the week that one crew member was sick and had been isolated until he could be tested for COVID-19. The container ship was off the coast of Spain at the time.

"There is no COVID-19 case on the CMA CGM Marco Polo, confirmed by sanitation authorities," CMA CGM told American Shipper on Wednesday.

CMA CGM said it had taken all necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of its employees on land and at sea.

"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, there has been no COVID-19 case in the entire CMA CGM fleet," it said.

CMA CGM has just over 500 vessels with a combined capacity of about 2.7 million twenty-foot equivalent units.

Only one positive case of COVID-19 on board a container ship has been confirmed.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk said Monday that crew members from the Gjertrud Maersk had been hospitalized in Ningbo, China. One crew member tested positive for COVID-19. Four others were classified as "asymptomatic infected individuals."

Photo: Flickr/Angelo Vlassenrood