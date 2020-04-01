Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Vivus Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 01, 2020 1:18pm   Comments
Share:

Vivus (NASDAQ: VVUS) shares were trading lower on Wednesday, after the company priced its 7.22 million share common stock offering at $1.60 per share.

Vivus is a small pharmaceutical company headquartered in Campbell, California, working in obesity, sleep, and sexual health. Vivus is developing an erectile dysfunction drug, Avanafil, that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials.

Vivus shares traded down 58.06% to $1.51 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week range between $4.75 and 80 cents per share.

Related links:

Why Citius Pharmaceuticals Is Trading Higher Today

Why Kansas City Southern's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VVUS)

54 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: ProPetro Slides After Q4 Results; InflaRx Shares Jump
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; UniFirstTops Q2 Estimates
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
31 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Vivus Shares Rally On Accelerated Telemedicine Launch
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Offerings

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga