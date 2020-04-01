Why Trane Technologies Is Trading Lower Today
Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE: TT) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after getting a downgrade.
Bank Of America analyst Andrew Obin downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
Trane Technologies is an Irish-domiciled diversified industrial manufacturing company formed in 1905 by the merger of Ingersoll-Sergeant Drill Company and Rand Drill Company.
Trane Technologies shares were trading down 4.71% at $78.53 in Wednesday’s session. The stock has a 52-week high of $146.85 and a 52-week low of $70.
Latest Ratings for TT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2020
|B of A Securities
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Mar 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Mar 2020
|KeyBanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
