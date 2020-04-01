Market Overview

Why Trane Technologies Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 01, 2020 1:14pm   Comments
Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE: TT) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after getting a downgrade.

Bank Of America analyst Andrew Obin downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.

Trane Technologies is an Irish-domiciled diversified industrial manufacturing company formed in 1905 by the merger of Ingersoll-Sergeant Drill Company and Rand Drill Company.

Trane Technologies shares were trading down 4.71% at $78.53 in Wednesday’s session. The stock has a 52-week high of $146.85 and a 52-week low of $70.

Latest Ratings for TT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral
Mar 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2020KeyBancMaintainsOverweight

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

