Why Trane Technologies Is Trading Lower Today

Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE: TT) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after getting a downgrade.

Bank Of America analyst Andrew Obin downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.

Trane Technologies is an Irish-domiciled diversified industrial manufacturing company formed in 1905 by the merger of Ingersoll-Sergeant Drill Company and Rand Drill Company.

Trane Technologies shares were trading down 4.71% at $78.53 in Wednesday’s session. The stock has a 52-week high of $146.85 and a 52-week low of $70.

Related links:

Why Inseego's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Why Citius Pharmaceuticals Is Trading Higher Today