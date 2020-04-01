Why Kansas City Southern's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after getting a downgrade.

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $147 to $139 per share.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company with railroad investments in the United States, Mexico and Panama.

Kansas City Southern shares were trading down 6.23% at $119.24 in Wednesday’s session. The stock has a 52-week high of $178.59 and a 52-week low of $92.86.

