Why Kansas City Southern's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after getting a downgrade.
UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $147 to $139 per share.
Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company with railroad investments in the United States, Mexico and Panama.
Kansas City Southern shares were trading down 6.23% at $119.24 in Wednesday’s session. The stock has a 52-week high of $178.59 and a 52-week low of $92.86.
Latest Ratings for KSU
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2020
|UBS
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Mar 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Mar 2020
|UBS
|Maintains
|Buy
