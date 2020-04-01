Market Overview

54 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2020 12:30pm   Comments
Gainers

  • InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares jumped 56.8% to $5.99 after the company said it has enrolled and dosed the first patient into a randomized clinical trial investigating the safety and efficacy of IFX-1, its monoclonal anti-C5a antibody in patients with severe COVID-19-induced pneumonia. The trial is being initiated in the Netherlands.
  • Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 55.5% to $2.55 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) gained 34.2% to $6.87 after the company said it has launched in the U.S. the rapid DPP COVID-19 serological point-of-care test for the detection of IgM and IgG antibodies.
  • DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) rose 23.9% to $0.87 after the company disclosed that its Coolisys Power Electronics Business has received a $1,283,000 purchase order from a defense contractor.
  • Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) gained 21% to $6.96 after the company filed FDA emergency use authorization for rapid coronavirus testing kit.
  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) gained 16.2% to $14.00.
  • Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) surged 16.5% to $17.99.
  • Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares climbed 15.7% to $13.98 after declining over 9% on Tuesday.
  • Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) shares rose 15.1% to $7.17 after the company said it is ramping up production of its 4G and 5G MiFi mobile hotspots in response to a 'record increase in demand' for secure home internet access.
  • Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) gained 15% to $3.155.
  • Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) surged 14.1% to $4.2999.
  • Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) shares jumped 11.9% to $24.88.
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) gained 11% to $6.98.
  • CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) climbed 10.3% to $5.87.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) rose 9.1% to $3.95 after the company announced the submission of a new drug application to the FDA for Tivozanib in patients with relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rose 6.8% to $14.50 after Emergent BioSolutions signed an agreement with the company novavax to manufacture NanoFlu.
  • NanoVibronix, Inc. (NYSE: NAOV) gained 6.3% to $2.20 after the company announced it has received reimbursement approval from the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for its PainShield.
  • Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ: MESO) rose 6.2% to $4.65 after the company announced FDA acceptance for priority review of Biologics License Application for RYONCILTM.
  • Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) rose 5% to $2.0715 after the company announced it received clearance from Health Canada to start on a pilot trial of high dose inhaled nitric oxide therapy for coronavirus infection and associated lung complications.

 

Losers

  • VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) shares dipped 56.7% to $1.5601. VIVUS priced its 7.22 million share common stock offering at $1.60 per share.
  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) dropped 32.3% to $6.30. SG Blocks priced its 440,000 share common stock offering at $4.25 per share.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) fell 24.6% to $0.3226.
  • Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) fell 23.2% to $10.35 amid market weakness as growing coronavirus concerns in the US weigh on equities.
  • Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) dropped 22% to $3.9677.
  • Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) declined 20.8% to $7.22.
  • Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE: MHH) dipped 20.8% to $10.17.
  • Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) fell 18.3% to $4.2501.
  • TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) shares tumbled 18% to $4.50.
  • Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) dropped 17.8% to $3.4350.
  • Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) fell 17.7% to $3.24.
  • AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITT) fell 17.5% to $2.2601.
  • PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares declined 17.3% to $4.265 after the company announced plans to postpone year-end 2019 results call to allow added time to complete year-end closing procedures.
  • Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) shares dipped 17% to $4.7173.
  • Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) shares tumbled 16.8% to $4.75.
  • Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) dropped 16.4% to $4.94.
  • Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) fell 16% to $3.95. SunTrust lowered the price target on Noodles from $12 to $7.
  • ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) shares dipped 16% to $2.12 following Q4 results.
  • Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) fell 16% to $4.31.
  • Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) dropped 15.7% to $16.17.
  • Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) fell 15.3% to $11.16 amid growing coronavirus concerns. The coronavirus pandemic has heavily reduced travel demand, which has been a negative catalyst for the space.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) fell 15% to $0.4772 after declining around 11% on Tuesday.
  • VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) fell 15% to $4.155.
  • National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) dropped 14.8% to $42.20.
  • Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) tumbled 14.2% to $8.63.
  • MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) fell 13.7% to $1.34.
  • Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) fell 12.8% to $37.51 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
  • Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) fell 12.6% to $0.3986 after rising over 6% on Tuesday.
  • BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) shares fell 12.6% to $3.61 after reporting downbeat Q4 sales.
  • Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) fell 12% to $0.1584 after gaining over 36% on Tuesday.
  • Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 10.2% to $2.3350 after declining around 18% on Tuesday.
  • HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) fell 9% to $25.54 after the company suspended its Q4 and FY20 dividends.
  • Avaya Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: AVYA) shares fell 7.1% to $7.52 after declining around 7% on Tuesday.
  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) fell 6.3% to $2.39 after dropping over 5% on Tuesday.
  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) fell 5.7% to $140.67. The stock has been negatively impacted by reduced air travel demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

