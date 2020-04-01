Why NanoVibronix's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

The company announced it has received reimbursement approval from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for its PainShield.

NanoVibronix focuses on the manufacturing and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

NanoVibronix shares were trading up 40.10% to $2.90 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.50 and a 52-week low of $1.50.