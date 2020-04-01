Why Inseego's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.
The company said it's ramping up production of its 4G and 5G MiFi mobile hotspots in response to a "record increase in demand" for secure home internet access.
Inseego Corp provides 5G and intelligent Internet of things (IoT) device-to-cloud solutions.
Inseego shares were trading up 11.56% at $6.95 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.75 and a 52-week low of $3.61.
