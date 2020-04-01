31 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares rose 133% to $8.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced it dosed the first patient in a clinical study with IFX-1 in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia in the Netherlands.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) rose 54.3% to $7.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported the launch of 15 minute DPP COVID-19 serological point-of-care test.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) rose 42.4% to $1.00 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Coolisys Power Electronics Business has received a $1,283,000 purchase order from a defense contractor.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) rose 26.1% to $0.2269 in pre-market trading after gaining over 36% on Tuesday.
- Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) rose 24.2% to $2.46 in pre-market trading. Mallinckrodt and Novoteris received clearance from Health Canada to start pilot trial of high-dose inhaled nitric oxide therapy for coronavirus infection and associated lung complications.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) shares rose 20.5% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after surging over 21% on Tuesday.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 15.9% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) shares rose 11.6% to $6.95 in pre-market trading.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) rose 11.1% to $4.02 in pre-market trading after the company announced the submission of a new drug application to the FDA for Tivozanib in patients with relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) rose 10.8% to $0.5040 in pre-market trading after the company received initial order from a Malaysian company, Astramune Sdn Bhd, for exclusive immuno-supportive formula.
- Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ: MESO) rose 8.5% to $4.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced FDA acceptance for priority review of Biologics License Application for RYONCILTM.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 8% to $2.17 in pre-market trading.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rose 7.5% to $14.60 in pre-market trading after Emergent BioSolutions signed an agreement with the company novavax to manufacture NanoFlu.
- Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) rose 7.4% to $4.94 in pre-market trading. Energy Transfer announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.305 per common unit for the first quarter.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 6.3% to $18.61 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- SG Blocks Inc(NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 40.9% to $5.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) fell 16.7% to $3.00 in pre-market trading. VIVUS shares jumped around 280% on Tuesday following an announcement concerning launch plans for telemedicine services.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) shares fell 16.7% to $0.27 in pre-market trading after jumping over 33% on Tuesday.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) fell 15.9% to $0.36 in pre-market trading.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) fell 12.2% to $0.2154 in pre-market trading after declining around 55% on Tuesday.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) fell 12% to $37.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) fell 9.8% to $41.00 in pre-market trading.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) fell 9.8% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Tuesday.
- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) fell 9.7% to $1.40 in pre-market trading.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: AVYA) shares fell 9.5% to $7.32 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Tuesday.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 9.2% to $2.36 in pre-market trading after declining around 18% on Tuesday.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) fell 8.6% to $0.4160 in pre-market trading after rising over 6% on Tuesday.
- BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) shares fell 8% to $3.80 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q4 sales.
- HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) fell 8% to $25.78 in pre-market trading after the company suspended its Q4 and FY20 dividends.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) fell 7.2% to $0.52 in pre-market trading after declining around 11% on Tuesday.
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) fell 5.5% to $140.90 in pre-market trading. The stock has been negatively impacted by reduced air travel demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
