Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The ADP employment report for March will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET.
- The manufacturing PMI for March is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The ISM manufacturing index for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on construction spending for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration's weekly report on petroleum inventories is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
