77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares jumped 351.5% to close at $9.30 on Tuesday after the company reported Q4 results.
- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) climbed 43.2% to close at $6.76.
- Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) gained 30.7% to close at $3.92.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) rose 28.7% to close at $9.11.
- Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) gained 27.9% to close at $2.57.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) climbed 27.8% to close at $5.20 after the company announced topline data in follow-on dry eye pilot study.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) shares jumped 26.7% to close at $15.48 after the company reported 'early evidence of treatment response' with mavrilimumab in 6 patients with severe coronavirus pneumonia and hyperinflammation.
- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) surged 24% to close at $3.72.
- Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) gained 23.6% to close at $10.16.
- Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) climbed 23.4% to close at $21.20 after the company announced all dose groups in Phase 2a Balanced Study of AKR-001 met its primary endpoint.
- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) climbed 23% to close at $11.25.
- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) surged 22.7% to close at $18.14.
- Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) rose 22.4% to close at $14.03.
- Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) jumped 22.4% to close at $3.88.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) rose 22.1% to close at $2.82.
- Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) gained 21.7% to close at $13.55.
- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) surged 21.5% to close at $4.07.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) gained 21.1% to close at $5.98.
- Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) rose 20.7% to close at $3.50.
- Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM) rose 20.1% to close at $15.00.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) shares rose 19.6% to close at $2.87 after falling around 13% on Monday.
- NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) rose 19.5% to close at $8.59.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) gained 19.5% to close at $14.40.
- Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) jumped 19.2% to close at $4.23.
- Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) surged 19.1% to close at $5.73. Stifel upgraded Parsley Energy from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $11 to $13.
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) climbed 19% to close at $0.64 after the company agreed to sell investment in Clear Media Limited for $253 million.
- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) shares jumped 18.9% to close at $4.85.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) climbed 17.8% to close at $11.05 after the company agreed to sell Foundry Business and Fab 4 for total transaction value of $435 million.
- Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) climbed 17.7% to close at $15.80.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) gained 17.7% to close at $7.73 after receiving marketing approval in Mexico with commercialization to commence with partner Fresenius Medical Care.
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) rose 17.6% to close at $7.74.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares jumped 17.4% to close at $4.99.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) surged 15.7% to close at $2.50.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) rose 12.9% to close at $4.12 after announcing positive efficacy and safety data with a single dose of pressurized metered-dose inhaler formulation of ensifentrine in a Phase 2 study in patients with moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) gained 12.9% to close at $3.50 after the company reported that it has notified FDA of intent to distribute company's rapid coronavirus point-of-care test kit.
- The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) rose 12.4% to close at $20.42 after the company received UK Competition & Markets Authority clearance for its combination with Flutter Entertainment plc.
- Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) climbed 9.6% to close at $6.63.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) rose 9.2% to close at $2.62.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) rose 9.1% to close at $9.15 after jumping over 50% on Monday.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) gained 9.1% to close at $9.70.
- Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) gained 8.8% to close at $6.91.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) rose 8.2% to close at $3.82.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) climbed 8.1% to close at $32.17. Royal Caribbean extended Cruise with Confidence policy through September 1.
- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) gained 7.5% to close at $0.2150 after reporting Q4 results.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) climbed 7.5% to close at $6.85 after US President Trump and Russian President Putin agreed to talks with the aim of stabilizing energy markets.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) gained 6.4% to $0.20 following strong quarterly sales.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) shares gained 6% to close at $12.01.
Losers
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) tumbled 70.5% to close at $4.00 on Tuesday as the court ruled against its patent for heart treatment drug Vascepa. The United States District Court for the District of Nevada in Las Vegas ruled that six patents on Vascepa, which were all set to expire in 2030, are invalid, as earlier reported by Bloomberg.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) declined 54.5% to close at $0.2457 after jumping 130% on Monday.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) declined 54.3% to close at $0.1520 after gaining over 38% on Monday. Seanergy Maritime priced its 35.29 million unit offering at $0.17 per unit.
- Huitao Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: HHT) dropped 45.2% to close at $0.5480. Huitao Technology priced its 2.7 million share offering at $0.55 per share.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) declined 27.2% to close at $0.1601 after surging over 42% on Monday.
- Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) dropped 27.1% to close at $2.10.
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) dropped 21.9% to close at $8.05 after BorgWarner disclosed that draw on credit facility represents a breach of merger deal.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) dropped 21.5% to close at $0.27 after surging 98% on Monday.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) fell 20.2% to close at $5.49 after the company reported findings from three-month interim analysis of Phase 1/2 steller trial of QR-421a in adults with usher syndrom and nsRP.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) dipped 19.9% to close at $1.77. Phio Pharmaceuticals announced a $4.0 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) dropped 18% to close at $3.32. Genworth Financial reported that Virginia regulator reapproved deal with China Oceanwide.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 17.7% to close at $2.60. Astrotech reported closing of $3.27 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 17.2% to close at $1.88. Plus Therapeutics reported a FY19 loss of $8.27 per share on sales of $6.998 million.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) dropped 17% to close at $4.19.
- Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: NEWT) declined 16.9% to close at $13.21.
- New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) dipped 16.1% to close at $5.01. New Residential Investment declared Q1 common and preferred stock dividends, and issued further company updates.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares fell 16% to close at $0.6051 after rising 20% on Monday.
- Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) dropped 15.7% to close at $17.81.
- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) declined 15.7% to close at $15.40.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) fell 15.3% to close at $2.94. Oceaneering withdrew its FY20 guidance after the closing bell.
- RH (NYSE: RH) fell 14.9% to close at $100.47 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 12.8% to close at $0.9947. Second Sight Medical Products shares declined 51% on Monday after the company announced plans to lay off approximately 84 of its 108 employees effective March 31, 2020.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) fell 12.1% to close at $1.02 after the company reported Q4 sales were down year over year.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) fell 11.1% to close at $5.83 after the company reported updated efficacy and safety data in patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma from its ongoing Phase 1 dose escalation study evaluating XMT-1536.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RETA) fell 10.8% to close at $144.34 after the company announced it stopped ongoing trials in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to the high risk of coronavirus in those patients.
- Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) dropped 10.6% to close at $5.67 after the company reported Q4 earnings. Following earnings, Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) fell 9.3% to close at $12.08 after climbing around 19% on Monday.
- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG) fell 8.8% to close at $0.4011 after declining 10% on Monday.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) fell 6.6% to close at $2.83.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) fell 6.5% to close at $324.07. Domino's reported a 3.9% rise in its Q1 same store sales for company-owned stores, while international sales rose 1.5%. The company also disclosed that it is withdrawing its FY20 guidance.
