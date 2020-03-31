6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares are trading higher after the company announced the submission of a new drug application to the FDA for Tivozanib in patients with relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma.
- Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales up from the same quarter last year.
- InflaRx (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it dosed the first patient in a clinical study with IFX-1 in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia in the Netherlands.
- ExOne (NASDAQ: XONE) shares are trading higher after the company announced its 3D printing facilities will remain open.
- Cerus (NASDAQ: CERS) shares are trading higher after Cathy Wood mentioned the company on CNBC.
Losers
- HP (NYSE: HPQ) shares are trading lower after it was reported Xerox will end its bid for the company.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas