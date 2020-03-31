Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2020 4:39pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares are trading higher after the company announced the submission of a new drug application to the FDA for Tivozanib in patients with relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma.
  • Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales up from the same quarter last year.
  • InflaRx (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it dosed the first patient in a clinical study with IFX-1 in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia in the Netherlands.
  • ExOne (NASDAQ: XONE) shares are trading higher after the company announced its 3D printing facilities will remain open.
  • Cerus (NASDAQ: CERS) shares are trading higher after Cathy Wood mentioned the company on CNBC.

Losers

  • HP (NYSE: HPQ) shares are trading lower after it was reported Xerox will end its bid for the company.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVEO + SFET)

90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mylan Ramps Up Manufacturing Of Potential COVID-19 Drug, Lexicon Stops Study Early, Masimo To Buy German Ventilation Company
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AstraZeneca Faces Setback In Ovarian Cancer Study, Mallinckrodt To Explore COVID-19 Treatment, Imara IPO
13 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mesoblast To Test Candidate On Coronavirus Symptoms, Proxy Battle Ahead For Rockwell Medical, Glaukos to Join S&P SmallCap 600 Index
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga