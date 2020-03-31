Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UPS Pilots Ratify Two-Year Contract Extension
FreightWaves  
March 31, 2020 4:12pm   Comments
Share:
UPS Pilots Ratify Two-Year Contract Extension

The unionized pilots of express carrier United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) on Tuesday overwhelmingly ratified a two-year extension of their existing labor contract.

According to the Independent Pilots Association (IPA), the contract was ratified with 98.86% of the vote and 95.2% of the eligible members casting their ballots. The union represents more than 2,900 pilots who fly for UPS.

The new agreement extends the current labor contract for the UPS pilots, starting Sept. 1, 2021.

"This contract extension provides stability for both UPS and our pilots as we jointly face unprecedented times in our industry" said Capt. Robert Travis, the union's president, in a statement.

IPA and UPS announced an agreement was reached for the two-year contract extension on Feb. 10, with a deadline for the pilots union membership to ratify it by the end of March.

The extended agreement includes annual wage increases and pension enhancements for the pilots.

Photo Credit: Flickr/BriYYZ

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (UPS)

Airlines, Governments And 3PLs Get Creative With Emergency Airlifts
Today's Pickup: Lytx Introduces Driver Identification Technology
Portfolio Manager Offers Buying Tips: Focus On What You Own
USPS Gets $10B Line Of Credit In Senate's Coronavirus Relief Package
UPS Seeks To Accelerate Growth Of Drone-Delivery
Courier Giants Help U.S. Operate Pop-Up Virus Test Centers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: air cargo Freightwaves Independent Pilots Association unionsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga