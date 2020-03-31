Why Caterpillar's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) shares are trading higher.

Citigroup maintained its Buy rating on the stock and lowered the price target from $130 to $125. The stock is potentially rebounding from this quarter's weakness due to the coronavirus.

Caterpillar shares were up 3.99% at $116.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $150.55 and a 52-week low of $87.50.

