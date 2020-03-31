Market Overview

Why Caterpillar's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 31, 2020 3:30pm   Comments
Why Caterpillar's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) shares are trading higher.

Citigroup maintained its Buy rating on the stock and lowered the price target from $130 to $125. The stock is potentially rebounding from this quarter's weakness due to the coronavirus.

Caterpillar shares were up 3.99% at $116.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $150.55 and a 52-week low of $87.50.

Pandemic Leads Caterpillar To Withdraw 2020 Guidance

Caterpillar's Risk-Reward Is Attractive, Goldman Sachs Says In Upgrade

Latest Ratings for CAT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Mar 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Mar 2020UBSUpgradesSellNeutral

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

