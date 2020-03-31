Market Overview

Why SiriusXM's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 31, 2020 3:28pm   Comments
Why SiriusXM's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

SiriusXM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after receiving an upgrade.

Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $5.90.

SiriusXM is an American broadcasting company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City that provides satellite radio and online radio services operating in the U.S.

Sirius XM shares were trading up 4.57% at $5.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.40 and a 52-week low of $4.11.

Latest Ratings for SIRI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020CitigroupUpgradesNeutralBuy
Mar 2020B. Riley FBRMaintainsBuy
Feb 2020Credit SuisseDowngradesOutperformNeutral

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

