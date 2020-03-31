Market Overview

Jobless Claims And The Likely Collapse Of Volumes – FreightWaves NOW
FreightWaves  
March 31, 2020 2:35pm   Comments
In the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, Zach Strickland looks at outbound tender volumes to determine the likelihood of a drop on the horizon; Luke Falasca dives into several areas of the country, including the Philadelphia market; and Andrew Cox analyzes the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index.

Originally posted here...

 

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19 freight volumes Freightwaves Jobless Claims University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment IndexNews Media

