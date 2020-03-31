Freight Futures Daily Curve: 3/31

Freight Futures contracts to watch today:National and Regional Forward Curves

With the second-to-last trading session for the March spot month contracts now in the books, the Trucking Freight Futures continued their steady climb as the spot National contract (FUT.VNU202003, FUTC1.VNU) settled 0.43% higher to $1.400 per mile. The three regional contracts also rose on the day, with the East regional contract (FUT.VEU202003, FUTC1.VEU) up 0.6% to $1.570 and the South regional contract (FUT.VSU202003, FUTC1.VSU) closing higher by 0.5% to $1.217. The West regional contract (FUT.VWU202003, FUTC1.VWU) ended 0.35% higher to $1.414. WIth rates rising throughout March and the April spot contract "roll" a trading session away, the forward curves (FWD) are pointing to continued strengthening throughout the second quarter.

On the individual lane contracts, four contracts finished higher while three — one from each region — finished Monday unchanged. In the East, both the ATL to PHL (FUT.VAP202003) and the PHL to CHI (FUT.VPC202003) contracts ended higher by a little over 0.9% and settled at $1.858 and $1.069, respectively. The CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202003) ended unchanged at $1.783. In the West and South, the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202003) closed at $0.927, and the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202003) ended at $1.139, both up almost 0.9% for the day. The LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLD202003) ended unchanged at $1.900, as did the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202003), which finished at $1.294.



FreightWaves SONAR: Chart

SONAR Tickers: FUTC1.VNU, FWD.VNU, FUTC1.VEU, FWD.VEU, FUTC1.VWU, FWD.VWU, FUTC1.VSU, FWD.VSU