Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why EOG Resources Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 31, 2020 1:31pm   Comments
Share:

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after recvieing an upgrade.

Stifel analyst Michael Scialla upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $49 to $73 per share.

EOG Resources is a company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration. It is organized in Delaware and headquartered in the Heritage Plaza building in Houston, Texas.

EOG Resources Shares were trading up 4.09% at $36.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $107.89 and a 52-week low of $27.

Related Links:

Why The Stars Group's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Why Domino's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Latest Ratings for EOG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020UBSMaintainsBuy
Mar 2020StifelUpgradesHoldBuy
Mar 2020KeyBancMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for EOG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EOG)

Oil Giants Persist In Paradoxical Behavior, But They Can Afford It
22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 10, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 9, 2020
52 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
QEPPiper SandlerDowngrades1.0
HEIJefferiesDowngrades85.0
MKCCFRAMaintains140.0
CAGCFRAReiterates35.0
CALMStephens & Co.Reiterates55.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga