Why EOG Resources Is Trading Higher Today

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after recvieing an upgrade.

Stifel analyst Michael Scialla upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $49 to $73 per share.

EOG Resources is a company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration. It is organized in Delaware and headquartered in the Heritage Plaza building in Houston, Texas.

EOG Resources Shares were trading up 4.09% at $36.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $107.89 and a 52-week low of $27.

