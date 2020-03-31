Why Bausch Health's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) shares were trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced a study arm evaluating 40 mg BID of Rifaximin SSD IR in combination with standard of care therapy met primary endpoint.

Bausch Health is a multinational specialty pharmaceutical company based in Laval, Canada. It develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and branded generic drugs, primarily for skin diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, eye health, and neurology.

Bausch Health shares were trading up 4.26% at $15.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.97 and a 52-week low of $11.15.