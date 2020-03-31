Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Domino's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 31, 2020 12:46pm   Comments
Share:
Why Domino's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) shares are trading lower on Tuesday, after the company withdrew its 2020 guidance and reported first-quarter comps were up 3.9% year over year.

Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock and lowered the price target from $335 to $316. Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman maintained an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $390 to $380.

Domino's shares were trading down 5.73% to $326 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $381.86 and a 52-week low of $220.90.

Related Links:

Domino's Pizza Trades Lower On Q3 Earnings Miss

Domino's Pizza Is Testing Autonomous Delivery Vehicles

Photo courtesy of Domino's.

Latest Ratings for DPZ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight
Mar 2020Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Mar 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DPZ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DPZ)

56 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
40 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Economic Data
5 Stocks To Watch For March 31, 2020
Ad Sales Decrease With Covid-19 But Digital Holds The Key
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Guidance Price Target Retail Sales Restaurants Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CAGCFRAReiterates35.0
CALMStephens & Co.Reiterates55.0
PAGStephens & Co.Maintains45.0
NVCNCanaccord GenuityMaintains3.0
FANGUBSMaintains47.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga