Why Domino's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) shares are trading lower on Tuesday, after the company withdrew its 2020 guidance and reported first-quarter comps were up 3.9% year over year.

Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock and lowered the price target from $335 to $316. Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman maintained an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $390 to $380.

Domino's shares were trading down 5.73% to $326 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $381.86 and a 52-week low of $220.90.

Photo courtesy of Domino's.