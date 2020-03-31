Market Overview

Why Domino's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 31, 2020 12:46pm   Comments
Why Domino's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) shares are trading lower on Tuesday, after the company withdrew its 2020 guidance and reported first-quarter comps were up 3.9% year over year.

Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock and lowered the price target from $335 to $316. Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman maintained an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $390 to $380.

Domino's shares were trading down 5.73% to $326 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $381.86 and a 52-week low of $220.90.

Related Links:

Domino's Pizza Trades Lower On Q3 Earnings Miss

Domino's Pizza Is Testing Autonomous Delivery Vehicles

Photo courtesy of Domino's.

Latest Ratings for DPZ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight
Mar 2020Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Mar 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DPZ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

