56 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares climbed 113.6% to $4.40 after the company reported Q4 results.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) jumped 41% to $0.2650 following strong quarterly sales.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) shares rose 35% to $16.50 after the company reported 'early evidence of treatment response' with mavrilimumab in 6 patients with severe coronavirus pneumonia and hyperinflammation.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) gained 34.6% to $5.48 after the company announced topline data in follow-on dry eye pilot study.
- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) jumped 30% to $0.26 after reporting Q4 results.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) rose 28% to $11.97 after the company agreed to sell Foundry Business and Fab 4 for total transaction value of $435 million.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) gained 27.4% to $3.95 after the company reported that it has notified FDA of intent to distribute company's rapid coronavirus point-of-care test kit.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) surged 22.7% to $4.4778 after announcing positive efficacy and safety data with a single dose of pressurized metered-dose inhaler formulation of ensifentrine in a Phase 2 study in patients with moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) rose 22% to $8.62.
- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) shares jumped 21.8% to $4.97.
- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) gained 21.1% to $11.08.
- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) gained 19.8% to $5.66.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) surged 19.2% to $2.5750 ahead of quarterly results.
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) rose 19.1% to $0.6406 after the company agreed to sell investment in Clear Media Limited for $253 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) shares rose 17.5% to $2.82 after falling around 13% on Monday.
- Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) climbed 17.5% to $20.19 after the company announced all dose groups in Phase 2a Balanced Study of AKR-001 met its primary endpoint.
- Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) gained 17.3% to $13.06.
- Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) rose 16.7% to $15.66.
- Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) surged 16.6% to $7.41.
- Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) surged 16.3% to $5.59. Stifel upgraded Parsley Energy from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $11 to $13.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) gained 16.2% to $10.33.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) rose 15.4% to $2.77.
- Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) gained 15.3% to $6.97.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) shares rose 14.8% to $13.02.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) surged 14.5% to $34.10. Royal Caribbean extended Cruise with Confidence policy through September 1.
- VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) gained 12.8% to $1.06 after the company announced the collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada to develop a pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate targeting Coronavirus, SARS, and MERS.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 9.5% to $2.1350.
- The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) rose 9.4% to $19.88 after the company received UK Competition & Markets Authority clearance for its combination with Flutter Entertainment plc.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) rose 9.3% to $0.47 after dropping 14% on Monday.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) rose 8.5% to $4.46. UBS upgraded Apache from Sell to Neutral and lowered the price target from $22 to $4.5.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) rose 8.2% to $3.8190.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) rose 7% to $8.97 after jumping over 50% on Monday.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) rose 6.3% to $6.77 after US President Trump and Russian President Putin agreed to talks with the aim of stabilizing energy markets.
- Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) rose 6.3% to $30.00 after the company raised 2020 guidance.
Losers
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) dipped 70.1% to $4.06 as the court ruled against its patent for heart treatment drug Vascepa. The United States District Court for the District of Nevada in Las Vegas ruled that six patents on Vascepa, which were all set to expire in 2030, are invalid, as earlier reported by Bloomberg.
- Huitao Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: HHT) dipped 57.2% to $0.4280. Huitao Technology priced its 2.7 million share offering at $0.55 per share.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) fell 56.3% to $0.1453 after gaining over 38% on Monday. Seanergy Maritime priced its 35.29 million unit offering at $0.17 per unit.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) fell 52.6% to $0.2560 after jumping 130% on Monday.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) fell 39% to $0.2099 after surging 98% on Monday.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 29.1% to $1.61. Plus Therapeutics reported a FY19 loss of $8.27 per share on sales of $6.998 million.
- Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) dropped 26.7% to $2.11.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) fell 25.3% to $0.1643 after surging over 42% on Monday.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) dipped 22% to $ 5.37 after the company reported findings from three-month interim analysis of Phase 1/2 steller trial of QR-421a in adults with usher syndrom and nsRP.
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) dropped 20% to $8.30 after BorgWarner disclosed that draw on credit facility represents a breach of merger deal.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 17.7% to $0.9386. Second Sight Medical Products shares declined 51% on Monday after the company announced plans to lay off approximately 84 of its 108 employees effective March 31, 2020.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) tumbled 17.1% to $2.62. Astrotech reported closing of $3.27 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) dropped 14.2% to $2.60.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) fell 12.7% to $5.73 after the company reported updated efficacy and safety data in patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma from its ongoing Phase 1 dose escalation study evaluating XMT-1536.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) fell 12.5% to $1.0150 after the company reported Q4 sales were down year over year.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) fell 12% to $11.73 after climbing around 19% on Monday.
- RH (NYSE: RH) fell 10.4% to $105.89 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RETA) fell 9.8% to $146.09 after the company announced it stopped ongoing trials in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to the high risk of coronavirus in those patients.
- Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) dropped 8.8% to $5.78 after the company reported Q4 earnings. Following earnings, Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares fell 8.8% to $0.6567 after rising 20% on Monday.
- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG) fell 7% to $0.4092 after declining 10% on Monday.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) fell 6.4% to $324.43. Domino's reported a 3.9% rise in its Q1 same store sales for company-owned stores, while international sales rose 1.5%. The company also disclosed that it is withdrawing its FY20 guidance.
