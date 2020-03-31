Musk Says Tesla Has 'Extra' Ventilators Ready For Shipping

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday he has extra FDA-approved ventilators and will ship them to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions.

Musk said the device and shipping cost will be free and the only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, not stored in a warehouse.

The ventilators are needed because the virus attacks the lungs, which means patients with severe symptoms often need ventilators to breathe.

We have extra FDA-approved ventilators. Will ship to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions. Device & shipping cost are free. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse. Please me or @Tesla know. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2020

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tesla had already delivered 1,000 ventilators to aid in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said the state needs 30,000 ventilators to assist with the outbreak.

BBC reported it's estimated Musk purchased 1,255 ventilators from three manufacturers, Philips, ResMed (NYSE: RMD) and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), and will be giving all its ventilators away "whether we buy them or build them."

Tesla shares were trading up 7.05% at $537.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $968.99 and a 52-week low of $176.99.