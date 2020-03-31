Why The Stars Group's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) shares are trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced it received competition and market authority clearance in the U.K. for its combination with Flutter Entertainment Plc.

The Stars Group is a Canadian gaming and online gambling company traded on Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Flutter Entertainment is a bookmaking holding company created by the merger of Paddy Power and Betfair.

The Stars Group shares were trading up 9% at $19.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.64 and a 52-week low of $11.88.

