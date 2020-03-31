Why VBI Vaccines's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares are trading higher after the company announced the collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada to develop a pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate targeting coronavirus, SARS and MERS.

VBI Vaccines is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of vaccines for infectious disease and immuno-oncology.

VBI Vaccines shares are trading up 15.44% to $1.08 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.20 and a 52-week low of 47 cents.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.