Why DuPont's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 31, 2020 11:02am   Comments
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has reached a joint agreement with Toyobo Co. to supply lightweight, durable firefighter garments.

DuPont will secure the exclusive global marketing and distribution rights of PBO staple fiber to the emergency response market.

Toyobo Co is one of Japan's top makers of fibers and textiles, including synthetic fibers and natural fibers, such as cotton and wool.

DuPont shares were up 6.07% to $35.66 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $83.72 and a 52-week low of $23.75.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

