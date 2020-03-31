Why DuPont's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has reached a joint agreement with Toyobo Co. to supply lightweight, durable firefighter garments.

DuPont will secure the exclusive global marketing and distribution rights of PBO staple fiber to the emergency response market.

Toyobo Co is one of Japan's top makers of fibers and textiles, including synthetic fibers and natural fibers, such as cotton and wool.

DuPont shares were up 6.07% to $35.66 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $83.72 and a 52-week low of $23.75.