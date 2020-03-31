Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vivus Shares Rally On Accelerated Telemedicine Launch
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2020 11:23am   Comments
Share:
Vivus Shares Rally On Accelerated Telemedicine Launch

Shares of biopharma company VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) are skyrocketing following an announcement concerning launch plans for telemedicine services.

The Campbell, California-based company said it has accelerated the launch of telemedicine and remote monitoring modules for the Vivus Health Platform, which will allow participating physicians use it to conduct virtual office visits, regardless of whether the patient is prescribed a Vivus product.

Vivus said it expects to enroll about 150-200 physicians in the new modules each week.

About the Vivus Telemedicine Offering 

The telemedicine and remote monitoring modules are designed to leverage normal clinical practices without disrupting routine clinical operations, the company said.

Remote patient monitoring is integrated into the Vivus Health Platform through Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAP) Health Kit, Apple Watch and a wide variety of Bluetooth-enabled health devices that will include weight scales, pulse oximeters, spirometers to measure lung function and blood pressure cuffs.

Vivus said it is committed to addressing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic by increasing access to care through telemedicine, online fulfillment of prescriptions and data collection from smart health devices that allow patients and healthcare providers to monitor health progress in real-time.

VVUS Price Action

The stock was surging 248.72% to $3.33 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Related Links:

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Clinical Readouts, COVID-19 News Flow In Focus Amid Continuing Uncertainty

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Amarin Faces Legal Setback, Milestone Payment Kicks In For CytomX, Savara, Reata Disclose COVID-19 Disruptions

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VVUS)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer's Eczema Drug Aces Latestage Study, Orphan Drug Designation For Dicerna, Dyadic's COVID-19 Connection
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Obtains FDA Emergency Use Authorization For COVID-19 Test, Chembio Appoints New CEO, Inovio Slumps On Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AstraZeneca Faces Setback In Ovarian Cancer Study, Mallinckrodt To Explore COVID-19 Treatment, Imara IPO
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mesoblast To Test Candidate On Coronavirus Symptoms, Proxy Battle Ahead For Rockwell Medical, Glaukos to Join S&P SmallCap 600 Index
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: telemedicineNews Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga