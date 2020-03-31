Vivus Shares Rally On Accelerated Telemedicine Launch

Shares of biopharma company VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) are skyrocketing following an announcement concerning launch plans for telemedicine services.

The Campbell, California-based company said it has accelerated the launch of telemedicine and remote monitoring modules for the Vivus Health Platform, which will allow participating physicians use it to conduct virtual office visits, regardless of whether the patient is prescribed a Vivus product.

Vivus said it expects to enroll about 150-200 physicians in the new modules each week.

About the Vivus Telemedicine Offering

The telemedicine and remote monitoring modules are designed to leverage normal clinical practices without disrupting routine clinical operations, the company said.

Remote patient monitoring is integrated into the Vivus Health Platform through Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAP) Health Kit, Apple Watch and a wide variety of Bluetooth-enabled health devices that will include weight scales, pulse oximeters, spirometers to measure lung function and blood pressure cuffs.

Vivus said it is committed to addressing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic by increasing access to care through telemedicine, online fulfillment of prescriptions and data collection from smart health devices that allow patients and healthcare providers to monitor health progress in real-time.

VVUS Price Action

The stock was surging 248.72% to $3.33 at the time of publication Tuesday.

