Business Magnate Caribbean Luxury Yacht Self-Isolation Highly Criticized On Social Media

Self-isolating aboard his luxury yacht in the Caribbean, billionaire David Geffen has attracted social media outrage. Geffen is a noted Hollywood producer and the founder of DreamWorks studios.

What Happened

Geffen’s 454-foot Superyacht “Rising Sun” may be the ideal getaway, but amid a global pandemic, billionaires should show more sensitivity towards those less fortunate is social media’s resounding verdict.

“Isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus,” the billionaire announced in an Instagram post. “I’m hoping everybody is staying safe,” reported Bloomberg.

Severe criticism followed on Twitter where user @LibrarianGIRL85 said, “In fact self-isolating non-billionaires many of whom R still reeling from recently losing their jobs due 2 the pandemic were shocked that Geffen would take 2 SocialMedia 2 brag bout riding out the pandemic in his yacht.”

Why It Matters

The billionaires and millionaires have taken to the high seas in an attempt to ride out the virus. Some of them are arranging for their children to be homeschooled onboard luxury yachts, reports Business Insider.

Superyachts can cost as much as $118,944 per week, with added costs for crew, while the largest yachts can cost nearly $600,000 a week, pocket change for the likes of Geffen, who is worth $9 billion.

According to Bloomberg, the Rising Sun, Geffen’s superyacht, has sailed back and forth from Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines since February and was originally built for Larry Ellison, the founder of Oracle Corporation. (NYSE: ORCL)

Superyachts are pandemic free unless a crew member or guest becomes infected, as has been demonstrated aboard cruise liners such as the Diamond Princess and The Grand Princess.

Photo Credit: Public domain photo via Wikimedia.