Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for January will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Chicago PMI for March is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on farm prices for February will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
