80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares surged 130.2% to close at $0.5399 on Monday after jumping 193% on Friday.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) shares jumped 120.4% to close at $1.08 on Monday after the company announced it has shipped Coronavirus quarantine compliance technology for an immediate pilot.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares surged 57.6% to close at $2.27 after the company announced it has entered into an agreement to license multiple rare cancer drug product candidates from NanoTx for an upfront payment of $400,000 in cash and $300,000 in stock.
- Owens & Minor, Inc (NYSE: OMI) shares rose 52.3% to close at $8.39. The company's CEO appeared on CNBC on Friday and indicated the company is expanding capacity to meet personal protective equipment demand.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) gained 37.5% to close at $4.14 after the company said it treated first three patients in Israel under compassionate use program.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) climbed 32.1% to close at $2.59 after HEALIOS K.K. bought 4 million shares at an average price of $1.76 per share.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) shares gained 30.4% to close at $2.66.
- Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) surged 30.3% to close at $3.40.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) rose 29.9% to close at $8.65 after the company said coronavirus has had limited impact on its business results.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) surged 29.5% to close at $2.90.
- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) rose 26.2% to close at $4.67. Citigroup maintained Cars.com with a Buy and lowered the price target from $12 to $8.
- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) climbed 25.5% to close at $15.72.
- Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) gained 23.1% to close at $16.55 after reporting results from ongoing Phase 2a proof-of-concept study showing 65% mean reduction in total IgG observed from baseline to end of treatment.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) rose 20.9% to close at $9.83.
- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) gained 20.5% to close at $8.00.
- PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) jumped 20.1% to close at $7.64. Air Products acquired 5 hydrogen steam methane reformer plants from PBF Energy for $530 million.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 20% to close at $0.72 after gaining around 18% on Friday.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) rose 18.9% to close at $13.32 after gaining around 20% on Friday.
- BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) jumped 18.7% to close at $4.00 after the company agreed to Be acquired by ESW Capital at $4.375 per share.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) gained 18.6% to close at $8.98.
- Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB) surged 18.2% to close at $59.92.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) shares climbed 17.6% to close at $4.75.
- Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) gained 17.3% to close at $11.13.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) rose 16.5% to close at $2.40.
- DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) rose 15.2% to close at $7.95.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) gained 13.6% to close at $5.00.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) gained 13.1% to close at $28.79.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares climbed 12.7% to close at $62.00 as coronavirus continues to spread worldwide. The company is working on a coronavirus vaccine with Pfizer.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) surged 10.7% to close at $3.10.
- Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) surged 8.2% to close at $4.76.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) rose 8% to close at $5.02.
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) rose 6.4% to close at $79.34 after the company announced the FDA issued Emergency Use Authorization to launch its test that can detect coronavirus within 5 minutes.
- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) surged 6.4% to close at $2.37 after receiving $5.6 million purchase order from the US Air Force for T-38 aircraft modification kits.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares rose 6.2% to close at $18.35.
Losers
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) shares declined 50.7% to close at $1.14 on Monday after the company announced plans to lay off approximately 84 of its 108 employees effective March 31, 2020. The company will pursue orderly wind down of operations following evaluation of strategic alternatives and inability to secure added funding.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS) fell 39.6% to close at $2.75.
- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) dropped 34.8% to close at $2.62.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) shares dipped 30.4% to close at $2.75.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 27.4% to close at $6.61 after gaining around 15% on Friday.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell 25.2% to close at $0.9579 after climbing over 25% on Friday.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) dropped 25% to close at $1.71.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) slipped 24.5% to close at $2.40.
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) fell 24.4% to close at $5.14.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NYSE: REDU) declined 23.9% to close at $3.73.
- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) shares dipped 23.7% to close at $5.34 after the company reported a $2 million registered direct offering.
- The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) declined 23.6% to close at $1.75.
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) fell 23.5% to close at $0.8040. BIO-Key International shares jumped around 92% on Friday after the company won a $45 million contract for its biometric software and hardware solutions.
- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) declined 22.4% to close at $1.84.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) fell 22.2% to close at $3.65.
- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBQ) fell 22.1% to close at $1.87.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) dipped 21.1% to close at $5.41.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares tumbled 21.1% to close at $3.03.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) dropped 20.4% to close at $12.05.
- TEGNA Inc. (NASDAQ: TGNA) fell 19.2% to close at $10.68 following media reports that Apollo is no longer pursuing acquisition of Tegna.
- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NYSE: SOHO) dropped 19.1% to close at $1.65.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) fell 19.1% to close at $2.75.
- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) shares declined 19% to close at $5.54.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) dropped 19% to close at $1.83.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) fell 18.8% to close at $1.64.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) fell 18.5% to close at $24.25.
- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) fell 18.4% to close at $2.92.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) declined 18.2% to close at $8.40.
- Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) dipped 18.2% to close at $5.44.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) fell 17.9% to close at $10.10.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) shares declined 17.4% to close at $2.51.
- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) fell 17.2% to close at $5.14.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) dropped 17% to close at $5.13.
- Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) tumbled 16.9% to close at $5.81.
- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) shares declined 16.5% to close at $3.39.
- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) fell 16.4% to close at $4.08.
- Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) dropped 15.6% to close at $7.14.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) shares declined 15.4% to close at $4.11.
- TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) fell 15.4% to close at $5.00.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) declined 14.3% to close at $5.41.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) fell 11.2% to close at $12.80. Carnival’s subsidiary Cunard announced plans to pause voyages until May 15.
- ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) fell 9.4% to close at $5.47 after the company suspended its dividend until at least October 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares fell 9% to close at $57.58 after the company announced the primary endpoint for its STRIDE-1 Phase 3 trial did not reach statistical significance.
- PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) shares tumbled 8.9% to close at $5.73.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) fell 8.1% to close at $11.30 after the company's Cunard subsidiary announced it will extend the suspension of all voyages for an additional month from April 11 up to May 15, 2020.
- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) shares declined 7.3% to close at $6.48.
