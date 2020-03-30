More Coronavirus Test Kits Depart Virginia International Gateway

Three more refrigerated containers carrying COVID-19 test kits left the Virginia International Gateway (VIG) on Saturday as the Port of Virginia's critical cargo initiative quickly ramps up.

The port moved its first container of test kits last week. The critical cargo initiative identifies import cargo needed in the effort to fight the coronavirus and allocates equipment and personnel required to get the container moving to its destination as fast as possible. The cargo includes personal protective equipment (PPE) for the medical industry, coronavirus test kits, hand sanitizer and raw materials going into PPE production.

"This cargo is vital and getting it to the people that need it the most as quickly and efficiently as possible is a priority for the Port of Virginia team," said John F. Reinhart, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority.

Port of Virginia spokesman Joe Harris told American Shipper the three containers that left VIG on Saturday were scheduled to arrive at a pharmaceutical company in Indianapolis on Monday morning.