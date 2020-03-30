Why Retractable Technologies Is Trading Higher Today

Retractable Technologies (NYSE: RVP) shares are trading higher on Monday, after reports the company has won a government contract for $84 million.

Retractable Technologies designs, develops, manufactures and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally.

Shares were trading up 57% to $2.03 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.12 and a 52-week low of 56 cents.