Why Carvana's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares are trading higher on Monday, after reversing from pre-market weakness.
Carvana announced a $600 million registered direct offering. The company announced the pricing of a registered direct offering of 13.3 million shares of class A common stock to existing investors sold for a purchase price of $45.
Carvana is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars.
Shares were trading up 4.22% to $51.11 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $115.23 and a 52-week low of $22.16.
