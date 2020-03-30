Why Keysight's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) shares are trading higher on Monday.

The company announced it has enhanced its UXR Oscilloscopes to accelerate the development of its next-generation mmWave communications and applications.

Keysight Technologies is an American company that manufactures electronics test and measurement equipment and software.

Keysight Technologies shares were trading up 9.57% to $85.77 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $110 and a 52-week low of $71.03.

