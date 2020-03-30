Why Zoom Video's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are trading higher on Monday.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump extended social distancing guidelines to April 30, which would extend the period during which businesses and individuals utilize virtual communication platforms.

Zoom Video is popular in the virtual communication space and offers a cloud platform for video, audio conferencing, chat and webinars.

Zoom Video shares were trading up 4.22% to $158.10 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $164.94 and a 52-week low of $59.94.