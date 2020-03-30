Market Overview

Why Zoom Video's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 30, 2020 12:09pm   Comments
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are trading higher on Monday.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump extended social distancing guidelines to April 30, which would extend the period during which businesses and individuals utilize virtual communication platforms.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Zoom Video is popular in the virtual communication space and offers a cloud platform for video, audio conferencing, chat and webinars.

Zoom Video shares were trading up 4.22% to $158.10 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $164.94 and a 52-week low of $59.94.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: coronavirus why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

