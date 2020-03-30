Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) rose 2.18% to $259.53.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 3.02% to $190.90.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) increased 2.14% to $221.24.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) rose 2.74% to $37.07.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) increased 0.86% to $42.98.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) fell 4.36% to $4.28.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) increased 0.09% to $152.42.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) increased 0.85% to $169.13.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) decreased 0.03% to $30.03.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) increased 0.62% to $28.50.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) rose 3.61% to $81.49.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) rose 0.86% to $21.18.

Stocks Higher

• Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) increased 6.98% to $131.88.

• BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) increased 13.42% to $62.38.

• Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) rose 32.73% to $7.30.

Stocks Lower

• ING Groep (NYSE:ING) decreased 9.27% to $5.48.

• Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) decreased 21.88% to $1.

Top News

• Benzinga Pro's Stock To Watch For Mon., Mar. 30, 2020: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) https://www.benzinga.com/pre-market-outlook/20/03/15693692/benzinga-pros-stock-to-watch-for-mon-mar-30-2020-johnson-johnson-jnj

• Carly Fiorina Blasts Corporate Bailout Funding In $2T Coronavirus Relief Bill https://www.benzinga.com/general/politics/20/03/15690587/carly-fiorina-blasts-corporate-bailouts-funding-in-2t-coronavirus-relief-bill

• Mercedes F1 Develops Breathing Aid That Eliminates Need For Ventilators https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/03/15691133/mercedes-f1-develops-breathing-aid-that-eliminates-need-for-ventilators

• 31 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/03/15692662/31-stocks-moving-in-mondays-pre-market-session

• Mark Zuckerberg And Priscilla Chan Donate $25M To Gates Foundation Coronavirus Accelerator https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/03/15690761/mark-zuckerberg-and-priscilla-chan-donate-25m-to-gates-foundation-coronavirus-accelerator

Upcoming Earnings

• CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) will release earnings today for Q4. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of -$0.1 and revenue of $26,952,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $5,950,000 and the EPS to be at -$0.11.

Earnings Recap

• Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) reported earnings today for Q3, higher than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $0.28, and sales of 345,588,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.82 and revenue of $383,992,000.