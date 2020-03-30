Today's Pickup: Amazon, Instacart Workers Walk Off The Job Over COVID-19 Concerns

Good day,

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the nation, workers who are deemed essential are beginning to question the safety protocols put in place by management. Workers at an Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) facility in Staten Island, New York, have reached the point that some have gone on strike. Instacart workers are also trying to organize a strike.

According to various media reports, about 100 Amazon employees hit the picket lines this morning to protest working conditions following the news that a worker at the facility tested positive. Bloomberg reports that workers are demanding the facility be closed for two weeks and sanitized. The workers also want to be paid during this closure.

"All employers need to prioritize the health and safety of their workforce at this time. Unfortunately, Amazon appears to be prioritizing maximizing its enormous profits even over its employees' safety – and that is unacceptable," Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), said in a statement.

Amazon warehouses are not unionized, although RWDSU has been working to try and get workers organized.

The Staten Island facility is not the first where an Amazon worker has tested positive. Another New York center was closed for cleaning following a positive test.

"Since the building won't close by itself, we're going to have to force [Amazon's] hand," Chris Smalls, a management assistant at the Staten Island facility, told CNBC. "We will not return until the building gets sanitized."

In a blog post on March 24, Amazon detailed what it is doing to maximize safety in its centers.

"We've adjusted our practices so that our fulfillment center employees can maintain a safer distance from co-workers. This includes eliminating stand-up meetings during shifts. Instead, business-essential information is shared via white boards near main areas and through conversations with managers or HR team members. We've staggered shift start times and break times, spread out tables in the break rooms on site, and suspended exit screening to ensure ease of movement near main entrances. We've shifted trainings so we don't have employees gathering in one spot, we've adjusted our hiring process to encourage social distancing, and we've paused hosting public guests in our buildings."

Instacart workers, led by the Gig Workers Collective, are asking the company to increase pay by $5 per order and default the in-app tip to a minimum of 10% of the total order, provide additional personal protective equipment such as hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes/sprays and soaps, extended pay for workers impacted by COVID-19 including anyone who has a doctor's note for either a preexisting condition that's a known risk factor or someone who requires a self-quarantine.

"This is an extraordinary time in history, and as shoppers, those of us who are able – and have the means to protect ourselves – do want to help those in our community by delivering groceries and supplies," the workers stated in a Medium post. "But with Instacart neglecting the basic well-being of its 150,000+ drivers, we believe there is no choice but to not only walk off, but to raise awareness to the company's practices."

In a statement released on Medium over the weekend, Instacart said it is working to ensure its workers safety.

"We've been working over the past few weeks to maintain a safe environment for shoppers, including providing disinfecting supplies for in-store shoppers and sanitation stations in collaboration with retail partners. Given the broader supply chain shortage for supplies like hand sanitizer, Instacart worked with a third party to manufacture its own hand sanitizer for shoppers to overcome the existing inventory delays and global supply chain scarcity, without taking away resources from healthcare workers," it said.

Did you know?

The average spot rate for shipping cargo through the air from Hong Kong to North America reported by the Transportation Air Cargo Index has jumped almost 27% over the past two weeks. The rate from Shanghai to Europe has jumped over 50% in the same time frame as capacity tightens and the demand for medical goods expands in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quotable:

"You just try to stay away from people. Everybody's scared. If you aren't scared, you're foolish."

– Carla Dickey, a 33-year veteran driver, on continuing to drive during the current COVID-19 pandemic

Final thoughts

FreightWaves' Alan Adler spoke to truckers for an article over the weekend. Stories have emerged of drivers refusing to go into certain areas of the country, while others are asking for hazard pay. The picture that emerged, though, is one that shows the dedication truck drivers have to their jobs and ensuring the necessary medical and food supplies arrive at their destination. The drivers admitted they are scared, but they are showing true professionalism during this time in need. You can read the full article here.

Hammer down, everyone!