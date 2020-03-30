Why Amgen's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares are trading higher on Monday after receiving an upgrade.
Raymond James analyst Dane Leone upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $255 price target.
Amgen is an American multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.
Amgen's shares were trading up 4% to $206.34 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $244.99 and a 52-week low of $166.30.
Latest Ratings for AMGN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2020
|Raymond James
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Mar 2020
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Mar 2020
|CFRA
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
