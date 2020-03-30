Market Overview

Why Amgen's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 30, 2020
Why Amgen's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares are trading higher on Monday after receiving an upgrade.

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $255 price target.

See Also: The Week Ahead In Biotech -- Clinical Readouts, COVID-19 News Flow In Focus Amid Continuing Uncertainty

Amgen is an American multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Amgen's shares were trading up 4% to $206.34 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $244.99 and a 52-week low of $166.30.

Latest Ratings for AMGN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020Raymond JamesUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Mar 2020OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform
Mar 2020CFRAUpgradesHoldBuy

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

