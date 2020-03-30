Market Overview

Why SuperCom's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 30, 2020 9:37am   Comments
SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) shares are trading higher on Monday, after the company announced it has shipped coronavirus quarantine compliance technology for an immediate pilot.

The microcap company provides IoT, connectivity and cybersecurity solutions for public and private sectors.

SuperCom shares were up 106.12% at $1.01 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $1.50 and a 52-week low of 25 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

