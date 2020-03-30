Why SuperCom's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) shares are trading higher on Monday, after the company announced it has shipped coronavirus quarantine compliance technology for an immediate pilot.

The microcap company provides IoT, connectivity and cybersecurity solutions for public and private sectors.

SuperCom shares were up 106.12% at $1.01 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $1.50 and a 52-week low of 25 cents.

